Acid-Base Introduction Example 2

So here, until that sulfuric acid is added to a large container of water. How is the solution different from the original water? All right. The solution has fewer hydrogen ions. No, that'd be false. We're adding an asset to it. So that's going to increase the amount of hydrogen ions. The solution turn blue litmus paper. Read. That is true. So if we have an acidic solution that changes blue litmus paper red here, it would not change red litmus paper blue. The solution has more water molecules. No, we're not increasing the amount of water, increasing the amount of acid we're adding to the water so the number of water molecules shouldn't change, or at least should an increase. So here, option B will be the best answer.

