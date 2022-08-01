Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryAcids and BasesAcid-Base Introduction

Acid-Base Introduction Example 2

Jules Bruno
42
1
Was this helpful?
So here, until that sulfuric acid is added to a large container of water. How is the solution different from the original water? All right. The solution has fewer hydrogen ions. No, that'd be false. We're adding an asset to it. So that's going to increase the amount of hydrogen ions. The solution turn blue litmus paper. Read. That is true. So if we have an acidic solution that changes blue litmus paper red here, it would not change red litmus paper blue. The solution has more water molecules. No, we're not increasing the amount of water, increasing the amount of acid we're adding to the water so the number of water molecules shouldn't change, or at least should an increase. So here, option B will be the best answer.
00:40
Acid-Base Introduction Concept 1
Jules Bruno
133
00:54
Acid-Base Introduction Example 1
Jules Bruno
65
01:59
Acid-Base Introduction Concept 2
Jules Bruno
28
1
00:44
Acid-Base Introduction Example 2
Jules Bruno
42
1
00:33
Acid-Base Introduction Concept 3
Jules Bruno
50
1
00:39
Acid-Base Introduction Example 3
Jules Bruno
37
01:30
Acid-Base Introduction Concept 4
Jules Bruno
56
00:48
Acid-Base Introduction Example 4
Jules Bruno
38
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.