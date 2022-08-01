Acid-Base Introduction Example 3

here, it says which of the following represents the possible structure of a base. Remember the definition? We went over was that most common types of bases possess a metal cat eye on connected to the hydroxide ion. We take a look here, we have hydroxide ion in two places, here's an O. H. And here's an O. H. So B is out. India's up in a, it's a carbon connected to, ohh, we said it's going to be a metal. So that would be out carbon a nonmetal here, the best structure for bases. C potassium hydroxide potassium is a metal and O. H. Is connected to it so that represents a typical type of base.

