Acid-Base Introduction Concept 2

now as these belong to a distinct class of covid and compounds because of their characteristics in Aquarius solutions. Now some characteristics of acids we have dissolution taste reactivity and how they react with litmus paper. Alright so we're gonna say dissolution acids ionized when placed in water. Here we have an example of hydrochloric acid. It would ionizing water breaking up into its H plus ion which is acquis plus the chloride ion which is also Aquarius. For sulfuric acid, there's two H plus in this compound. So we'll break up into two H plus Plus s. 0. 4 2 a quiz for taste. We say the presence of H plus ions gives acids a sour taste. So you can see this in natural citrus fruits. So we have lemons, oranges, they have a sour taste to them because of the natural assets found within them Reactivity. They react with metals to form H. two gas. So a good example here we have um hcl hydrochloric acid reacting with manganese, manganese, magnesium solid. So here what would happen is we would have magnesium and chlorine reacting together. Give me mg cl two And then the hydrogen would become H. two gas. Finally for litmus paper this is a type of paper that changes colors in response to an acid or a base. So we're gonna say an acid will change blue litmus paper to read. So we're taking this blue litmus paper and we're dipping it into an acidic solution to show that it's acidic the litmus paper will change red. So these are some of the common types of characteristics that you'll find with different types of acid.

