Acid-Base Introduction Example 1

which of the following does not represent the possible structure of an acid. So, remember we said that. Generally speaking, when it comes to an acid, it's a covalin compound that has the hydrogen ion located at the beginning of the compound. The exception to this is acetic acid. And we take a look here. This is covalin with the hydrogen in the beginning and that's because it's hydroponic acid. Here we have a covenant compound with hydrogen in beginning. So here this is I OTIK acid and over here we have HIPPA Cloris acid, covalin compound of the hydrogen in the beginning, the answer is C this is ch four. Also known as methane. It is not an acid. The hydrogen is not found in the beginning of this covid compound. And by the definition we use earlier, it would not be classified as an acid. Now there's other technicalities that make it not an acid, but just go by that simple definition.

Hide transcripts