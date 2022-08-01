Acid-Base Introduction Concept 1

Now recall that acids are covalin compounds that have a hydrogen ion connected to a non metal and ion. So a negative ion or a poly atomic ion. Now we're gonna say generally the hydrogen ion is found at the beginning of the compound, except for citric acid. So here we have examples of some common types of acids we have hydrochloric acid, hydro sulfuric acid, hydroxy, tannic acid, phosphoric acid and acetic acid. Remember when we talked about acids, we said that acetic acid, this is one way it can be shown in this version. The hydrogen is not at the beginning, but at the end of the compound.

