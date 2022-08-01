Acid-Base Introduction Example 4

here it says which of the following is a characteristic of a strong base. Alright, So it doesn't matter if it's a strong base or weak base. These are characteristics of all bases. It turns blue litmus paper red. No, that wouldn't be a base. That would be an acid it releases H plus ions in a solution. No, that would be also in acid acid to release eight. Plus, it rules H plus ions in a solution. We never talked about basis removing each plus in solution. Mhm. It can be used in the production of cleaning supplies. We said that basis can be used in the formation of soaps. Soaps are uh instrument to clean. Right? So by extension, we can assume that basis can be used to make other cleaning supplies. So here the best answer would be option D.

