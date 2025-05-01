Solution A has a pH of 4.0, and solution B has a pH of 6.0.
a. Which solution is more acidic?
Aqueous solutions have a pH of 7.
As concentration of hydronium ion increases, concentration of hydroxide ion decreases.
Solutions of weaker acids generally have a higher pOH then solutions of stronger acids.
pH of pure water equals to 7 at 35º C.
Solution X has a pH of 9.0, and solution Y has a pH of 7.0.
a. Which solution is more acidic?
One of the most acidic lakes in the United States is Little Echo Pond in the Adirondacks in New York. Recently, this lake had a pH of 4.2, well below the recommended pH of 6.5.
a. What are the [H3O+] and [OH-] of Little Echo Pond?
A 345 mL bottle of antacid (Mg(OH)2) contains 1.45 × 10−2 moles of hydroxide ions. Determine pH and pOH of the antacid.
A solution of NaOH was prepared in a chemistry lab and the pOH was determined to be 9.3. What is the concentration of OH− ions of this basic solution?
Calculate [OH−] of a lemon juice solution at 25°C with a [H+] = 5.7 × 10−4 M.
In an acidic solution, how does the concentration of H3O+ compare to the concentration of OH-?