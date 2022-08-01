The pH Scale Concept 2

And what we should realize here is that by recognizing the relationship between h positive in O. H minus, we can find a new way to express them in terms of P H and P O H. So we come back here, we say that PH equals negative log of h positive. We could divide both sides by negative one to get rid of this negative. So negative pH equals log off h positive. Now we wanna just isolate th positive, so we're gonna divide out the log. When you divide anything by log, it becomes tend to that whatever the variable is. So we just find a new relationship. We can say that h positive. The concentration of H plus ions is equal to 10 to the negative pH. We could do the same thing with p. O. H. Divide both sides by negative one where negative p o. H equals log off O H minus divide both sides by log. So which minus equals 10 to the negative P o. H. So just remember the relationship we have here with these first two equations and how we have the relationship with their concentrations. Because sometimes you'll be asked to find HPE plus concentration. If they give you pH. Sometimes you may be asked to find O H minus concentration. If they give you p O H. You have to know the relationship both front words and backwards.

Hide transcripts