Determine the pH for the following solutions:
c. [H3O+] = 0.0001 M
pH = 12.384
pOH = 1.616
pH = 12.623
pOH = 1.377
pH = 12.161
pOH = 1.839
pH = 12.338
pOH = 1.662
Solution A has a pH of 4.0, and solution B has a pH of 6.0.
a. Which solution is more acidic?
Solution X has a pH of 9.0, and solution Y has a pH of 7.0.
a. Which solution is more acidic?
One of the most acidic lakes in the United States is Little Echo Pond in the Adirondacks in New York. Recently, this lake had a pH of 4.2, well below the recommended pH of 6.5.
a. What are the [H3O+] and [OH-] of Little Echo Pond?
A solution of NaOH was prepared in a chemistry lab and the pOH was determined to be 9.3. What is the concentration of OH− ions of this basic solution?
Calculate [OH−] of a lemon juice solution at 25°C with a [H+] = 5.7 × 10−4 M.