The pH Scale Concept 1

Hey, guys, In this new video, we're gonna take a close look at P H and P O H. So we're gonna say that when it comes to the concentrations of H positive and O H minus, they usually come as very small numbers. And what we need to realize here is that the pH scale was invented to basically turn these varying small numbers into more manageable ones. So we're gonna stay under normal conditions. The pH scale operates within the range of zero tau 14. But what we need to realize here is that the PH scale could be less than zero, or it could be greater than 14. All we would need to do is increase the concentration of our acid or base. Remember, 0. 14 are not the only numbers that your pH your pH could be that could be greater or less than that. It all again depends on upping the concentration of your compound. If you make your concentration very high, like over one Moeller, then I'll give you a very high or very low pH. Now we're gonna say, by taking the negative log of H positive and O H minus, we confined Ph and P O h. So ph just means negative log of H plus concentration or negative log of h +30 plus. Because remember, we said this before H positive H 30 plus Same exact thing. P O. H is the negative log of O H minus. So that means that p represents negative log.

