The pH Scale Concept 4

and we're going to stay here. We talked about P H and P O. H and just realized their relationship is connected together by this equation, we're gonna say ph plus p o h equals 14. This arises by the fact that we have k w equals h positive times O H minus. And if you take the negative log off H plus, it gives you pH if you take the negative log off. O H minus. It gives you P O H and K W was 1.0 times 10 to the negative 14. And if you took the negative log of K W, it would give you 14. So that's where this equation comes from. It comes from taking the negative log of all of this. And remember, if you have two things multiplying like H positive and O. H minus are multiplying and you take the negative log of that whole thing, then it becomes the addition between them. Okay, so these guys are related. These two equations that I circled are related because they're connected together by negative long. So just remember that relationship and you'll be able to remember this formula. Remember? Ph scale 0 14 you could be below zero or higher than depending on the concentration of the acid or base you're using.

