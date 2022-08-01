The Electron Configuration (Simplified) Example 1

here, it says we need to properly fill in the orbital's oven. Adams that possesses eight electrons within its D set of Orbital's. Now we know that these are D set of orbital's because there's five of them. We have to fill in eight electrons, Remember, since they're all the same set of orbital types being deep, they all have the same energy and therefore are degenerate. We would have filled them based on Hans role. So we go up, up, up, up, up For our first five, we need to fill in eight. So come back around. Down, down, down. So we stopped there because again, we only have eight electrons to fill in. So here we don't need to completely fill in. The last two there will be left just one electron in each. So this would be the way to properly fill in these d set of orbital's that have eight total electrons

