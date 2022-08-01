The Electron Configuration (Simplified) Example 2

to help us with this example question, I decided to leave this periodic table up so we can see how to best use it here. It says right the ground state electron configuration for the following element here, we're dealing with flooring and they tell us that it has an atomic number of nine, which means it has nine electrons on this periodic table. We find flooring right here. Ground state means that we're going to start out with one s orbital and work our way up to flooring so we're gonna count to flooring. So we'd say one two, one asked to To s to because of 12 slots and then we have to count to f. So that would be two p were in the two P row. And how many slots do we have to count to to get the flooring? aN:aN:000NaN P. Five. So here this would be the ground state electron configuration of the flooring atom. And realize here that these are the number of electrons. So when you add them up two plus two plus five, that gives me nine electrons. Which is related to the atomic number here of flooring. Remember when an element is neutral. Its atomic number tells us both the number of protons and the number of electrons. So again, rely on this depiction of the periodic table to help guide you to the right electron configuration of any element or ion given to you

