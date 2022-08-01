The Electron Configuration (Simplified) Example 3

here, it says to determine the number of unpaid electrons in vanadium. So vanadium is V and it has an atomic number of 23. If we're to write out its electron configuration, we get one S 2 to us too. Two P six, three years, two, three, P six four S 2, three d. 3. Now jules, do I have to look through every single one of these to find an paired electrons? No, just remember that S orbital's can hold a maximum of two electrons. And if you're hitting your maximum, that means all the electrons there are paired up P remember can hold up to six. So all of those are reaching their maximum D though, D can hold up to 10 electrons. So if it isn't hitting its maximum number of electrons, we got to check it out. So here we gotta look at three D. And remember D. Has five sets of orbital's following. Hunt's role. We'd have filled them because they have the same energy and there's three of them. Right, so we go up uh up there's no more electrons, we can add, because there's only three electrons here in three D. And if we look, all three of them are uncared, all of them are by themselves. That means that the answer here would have to be auction D. There are three um paired electrons within the vanadium element.

