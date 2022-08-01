The Electron Configuration (Simplified) Concept 4

recall an orbital can hold a maximum of two electrons that pair up with opposite spins, one spins up and one spins down. Now with this we have the ideas of a new paired and paired electrons. An unpaid electron is one. An orbital contains one electron with its own spin. So an example of an unpaid electron would be here. This orbital has only one electron in it, pointing up. A paired electrons is when an orbital contains two electrons, we're each with its own spin, so one spins up and one spins down. So this would be a paired up orbital. But now, if we're looking at an entire electron orbital diagram, we can apply this idea of unpaid impaired electrons. The image to the left represents an UNP aired electron orbital diagram because there is at least one orbital with an electron by itself, so as long as least one of the orbital's has one electron, The whole thing is considered an UNP aired electron orbital diagram. Now, with paired, every single electron is paired up. Every single orbital we can see has a partner and they have opposite spins. So keep this in mind when you're doing electron orbital diagrams, Are any of the electrons not paired up? If so, you would say that's an UNP aired electron orbital diagram that's being displayed.

