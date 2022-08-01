Electrolytes (Simplified) Concept 2

now we got electrolytes represents salutes that partially dissolve so partially dissolved into ions when placed in a solvent. Here we have HF HF is Hydrofluoric acid, which is a weak acid acids are typically found in their request form and solution here is going to break up into the H plus ions. Acquis plus f minus ion acquis realize here that we see double arrow here. This reversible error. This indicates that we have a weak electrolyte. So if you're ever looking at a balanced equation and you see a double arrow or reversible error like this, that means that this is a weak electrolyte. Now, weak electrolytes can be either in soluble ionic compounds. Yes, even inside the ionic compounds break up a little bit weak acids or weak bases. So here, let's take a look at the classification of electrolytes. We already went over the strong electrolytes earlier. If you haven't looked at that video and make sure you go back and take a look now, let's look at your weak electrolyte. So you're weak electrolytes. They don't dissociate completely. They disassociate partially because the only partially associate it's mostly molecules and only some ions. So if we looked up above, we would say that for this weak electrolyte of Hydrofluoric acid, a vast majority of it would stay in this form of HF a quiz. And very little bit of these ions would actually be formed. So the vast majority of it is still in the reactant side of the equation. Now conductivity we're gonna say weekly, weekly because we don't make very many of those ions on the product side. So here we have in green are insoluble ionic compounds and calcium sulfate, barium sulfate and calcium sulfide. These are just some examples of insoluble ionic compounds based on our understanding of the sea liability rules. Great examples of weak acids are Hydrofluoric acid, which we saw up above and acetic acid, and then some great examples of weak bases are magnesium, hydroxide and ammonia. Now these are not the only weak acids of weak bases. These are just some great examples of weak acids and weak bases, which we can classify as weak electrolytes. So just keep in mind the differences between strong electrolytes and weak electrolytes.

