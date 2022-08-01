Electrolytes (Simplified) Example 3

the dissolution of a compound is given by the reaction. Below. Here we have a white sphere and a black sphere and they break up into separate spheres which represent their ions. Now identify each of the following solutions as either electrolytic, weekly electrolytic or non electrolytic. So if we take a look Something that's electrolytic is strong, that means it would break up 100% into these ions. If we take a look here, the only one that shows us separate white spheres and black spheres where everything is completely broken apart is the last one. So this would be electrolytic for the next one. We have weekly electrolytic and non electrolytic, weekly electrolytic would have more of these intact, but also have some of these floating around as well. If we take a look, that would be the Middle one. So this one is weekly electrolytic and non electrolytic. None of these ions would form and they would all exist as this molecular form here. And that would be the first one. So the first one to be non electrolytic

