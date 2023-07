Write a balanced equation for the association of the following strong electrolyte and water. So here we have iron three nitrate. So here we're gonna have iron three nitrate as a solid. It's going to break up into water since it's a strong air electrolyte, we have a solidary going forward. It breaks up into our Iron three Ion acquis, plus three nitrate ions Acquis. This year would represent the balanced equation for this particular strong electrolyte.

