Electrolytes (Simplified) Concept 1

electrolytes represent compounds that conduct electricity when entering their ionic forms when dissolved or melted. Now recall that conductivity is a physical property that deals with the ability of electrical current to flow through a map through a material. Now we're gonna talk about different types of electrolytes. Let's start out with the strong ones. Now they represent salutes that completely dissociate into ions when placed in a solvent typically water. A great example of a strong electrolyte is sodium chloride, solid. When I put it into water, place it in water, it breaks up completely into its two ions, which are sodium ion acquis plus, quiet eye on a quiz. Remember the acquis just means that waters surrounding that particular ion. And just remember also that we're gonna make 100% of both of these ions. Now, strong electrolytes can represent acquis soluble ionic compounds which we learn through the suitability rolls, strong acids as well as strong basis. Now, let's look at classifications of this type of electrolyte. Now, the type of electrolyte of course is strong, its degree of dissociation. We're gonna say that it completely dissociates. So it breaks up 100 because of this, one of the species in solution. While the solid form no longer exists, it's been entirely converted into ions and then conductivity. Yes, because it breaks up into ions. Those ions can conduct electricity. Now great examples of soluble ionic compounds would be sodium chloride, sodium nitrate, potassium bromide, magnesium chloride. These are based on our understanding of the saw liability rules. So if you have been watching my videos in terms of them, I highly suggest you go back and take a look. Next are strong acids and there are a lot of different strong acids. These are the most important one that you keep in mind. We have hydro hydrochloric acid, hydrochloric acid, hydro i OTIK acid, nitric acid per caloric acid and sulfuric acid, strong bases, strong bases. We have sodium hydroxide, potassium hydroxide looking hydroxide. These are some basic examples of strong bases will go into greater detail in terms of other strong basis for now. But here these are three great examples. So just remember strong electro electrolytes break up completely into ions and therefore those ions are good conductors of electricity.

