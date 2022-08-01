Electrolytes (Simplified) Concept 3

So non electrolytes consists of molecular or covalin compounds that don't dissociate into ions. Here we have a good example of glucose solid. Even after placing it in water, it doesn't break up. It's still all together as glucose, but it's still being surrounded by water. So you can still say it's Equus. Now, examples of other non electrolytes includes water, sugars like glucose and alcohols and other non ionic compounds. Now when I say sugars, sugars are just compounds with the molecular formula of C N H 20 N. Okay, so here glucose we saw C6h sucrose tv. It's a little bit from this. Sucrose is C 12 H 22 0 glucose and sucrose are the most famous of the sugars that you'll most likely see when dealing with non electrolytes alcohol alcohol are just Covalin compounds with carbon and hydrogen connected to. Ohh, methanol is ch three oh H, Fennel is C 6 H50 H. A key thing to recognize an alcohol is that they end with the word all methanol, ethanol. Now we've talked about strong electrolytes, we talked about weak electrolytes, but what about non electrolytes? Now, the degree of association is they don't disassociate. So we're going to say no dissociation. They don't break up into ions at all, so it's only molecules and because they don't break up into ions at all, they don't conduct electricity. Sucrose is a great example besides glucose as Vietnam electrolyte here we have an alcohol in the form of methanol. We also have these other structures here. We have water, hydrogen peroxide. We also have CH four N 20 which is just an example of a molecular or Covalin compound. So just remember non electrolytes don't break up into ions whatsoever and therefore they cannot conduct electricity. Like strong and weak electrolytes can

