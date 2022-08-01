Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistrySolutionsElectrolytes (Simplified)

Electrolytes (Simplified) Example 2

Jules Bruno
19
Was this helpful?
Ben's OIC acid, which is C six H five C O H is a weak acid would you expect because of an acid solution contain? All right, so it's a weak acid. So C six H five C o h. It is an asset to its acquis. It is a weak acid. So it's a weak electrolyte, which means I have reversible arrows. It would produce these two particular ions, Equus plus H plus Equus now remember because it's a weak electrolyte, it is mostly in its molecular form, its molecule for and very few ions. So not many of these products would be formed. So, we'd say here that it's mostly this compound here, very little of the ion. So out of the choices options see is the best one or mostly molecules for weak electrolytes with some ions formed.
02:38
Electrolytes (Simplified) Concept 1
Jules Bruno
44
00:34
Electrolytes (Simplified) Example 1
Jules Bruno
28
02:33
Electrolytes (Simplified) Concept 2
Jules Bruno
20
00:57
Electrolytes (Simplified) Example 2
Jules Bruno
19
02:11
Electrolytes (Simplified) Concept 3
Jules Bruno
20
01:07
Electrolytes (Simplified) Example 3
Jules Bruno
17
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.