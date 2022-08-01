Electrolytes (Simplified) Example 2

Ben's OIC acid, which is C six H five C O H is a weak acid would you expect because of an acid solution contain? All right, so it's a weak acid. So C six H five C o h. It is an asset to its acquis. It is a weak acid. So it's a weak electrolyte, which means I have reversible arrows. It would produce these two particular ions, Equus plus H plus Equus now remember because it's a weak electrolyte, it is mostly in its molecular form, its molecule for and very few ions. So not many of these products would be formed. So, we'd say here that it's mostly this compound here, very little of the ion. So out of the choices options see is the best one or mostly molecules for weak electrolytes with some ions formed.

