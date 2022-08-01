Acid and Base Strength Concept 4

All right. So remember, there's an inverse relationship. So that means a weak acid will have a relatively strong conjugate base. And in fact the weaker the acid, the stronger the conjugate base, a stronger conjugate base has a high affinity for protons. It has. It wants to more readily accept an H. Plus here we have HCM which is a weak acid, hydroxy tannic acid. It reacts with water, water except in H plus and becomes H +30 plus. As a result, eight cm gave away an H plus. Now at CN minus here, it's a weak acid. So that means it's going to be a stronger conjugate base. It's still weak but it's stronger because it came from someplace else that's weak. Now notice also that we have reversible arrows here. The arrow that points for the reactant is longer. That means reactors are more highly favored. This makes sense because remember, weak acids and weak bases don't completely ionized. We don't make 100% of these ions. A vast majority of it is still in the reacting form, which is why the arrow is pointing towards the reacted that side is more favored. There's more of it. So we're gonna stay here stronger the base, the weaker the conjugate acid, we conjugate acids less readily donate protons the week of the base than the stronger the conjugate acid, stronger acids more readily donate protons, or more easily donate protons. Just remember this inverse relationship. If you're strong in one particular way, you're weaker in the opposite way, a strong acid would equate to a weaker conjugate base.

