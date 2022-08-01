Skip to main content
Acid and Base Strength Example 2

Jules Bruno
28
Which of the following assets will have relatively strong Kentucky basis. Remember a strong conjugate base comes from a weak acid. So basically we have to look and see which one here is a weak acid. So here we have panoramic acid, which is one of the strong strong acids. So this wouldn't work. Hydro sonic acid is a weak acid. So this would be an answer. Nitric acid is a strong asset. So that wouldn't work. And then we have per caloric acid, which is a strong asset, so that wouldn't work. Remember, a weak acid would equate to stronger or strong contract basis. So here, the only answer that works is option B.
02:06
