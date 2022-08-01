Acid and Base Strength Example 1

here are going to say the following represent acquis acid solutions, identify the strong acid, weak acid and the weakest acid. Alright, so here we have a choice A which represents our weak acid and it's reacting with water here. The products that would form should be H 30 Plus and a minus. If you are a strong acid, you should make 100% of both of these products. You shouldn't have any H. Remaining. So if we look which one has no H. A. Remaining, remember H. A. Is this form here And we can see that's the Middle one. In the middle of all we have is a trio plus and a minus. So this is a strong acid. Then that would mean the next. The other two are either weak acid or weakest acid. Remember the weakest acid would form the least amount of these two ions. So if we look which one forms the least amount of those two ions, It looks like it is the last one. The last one forms the fewest amount of H30 plus that we can see right H30 plus is this and there's only one of it. And then here This one sphere by itself there goes right there. This one would be the weakest acid. This one he was weak. It only makes two of the hydro um the extra plus ions here and then has to a minus ions. All right, so remember a strong acid completely ionized it. So we make 100% of these two ions. So we should have none of this remaining. And then to compare the other to look at how much they make in terms of these products, the weakest one will make the fewest amount of these particular ions as products.

