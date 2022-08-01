Acid and Base Strength Concept 3

we're gonna say there's an inverse relationship between strength of acids and bases and their congregants. A rule of thumb is a strong acid will have a relatively weak conjugate base. And in fact the stronger the acid, the weaker the conjugate base and that we conjugate base has a low affinity for proton. That means he doesn't want to accept an H. Plus. So here we have hcl reacting with water. Hcl is the acid, so it's gonna donate. NH plus to the water, Water becomes H 30. Plus. As a result, Hcl lost in H. Plus to what's left is C. L minus. It's conjugal base. For remember if you're strong acid, that means you're conjugate base will be weak. So here we're gonna have a week can't get base as a product.

