Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryAcids and BasesAcid and Base Strength

Acid and Base Strength Concept 3

Jules Bruno
36
Was this helpful?
we're gonna say there's an inverse relationship between strength of acids and bases and their congregants. A rule of thumb is a strong acid will have a relatively weak conjugate base. And in fact the stronger the acid, the weaker the conjugate base and that we conjugate base has a low affinity for proton. That means he doesn't want to accept an H. Plus. So here we have hcl reacting with water. Hcl is the acid, so it's gonna donate. NH plus to the water, Water becomes H 30. Plus. As a result, Hcl lost in H. Plus to what's left is C. L minus. It's conjugal base. For remember if you're strong acid, that means you're conjugate base will be weak. So here we're gonna have a week can't get base as a product.
02:06
Acid and Base Strength Concept 1
Jules Bruno
50
03:27
Acid and Base Strength Concept 2
Jules Bruno
31
01:50
Acid and Base Strength Example 1
Jules Bruno
34
00:50
Acid and Base Strength Concept 3
Jules Bruno
36
01:46
Acid and Base Strength Concept 4
Jules Bruno
23
00:42
Acid and Base Strength Example 2
Jules Bruno
28
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.