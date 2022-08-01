Acid and Base Strength Concept 2

we're gonna stay here that strong bases are basis that disassociate or ionized completely in water. And they have a high affinity for protons. That means they readily accept them. They want to accept H plus ions. Now, weak bases on the other hand, they only partially associate and they have a low affinity for protons and they favour reactors. So here we have examples of a strong base and a weak base. Here we have an hoh sodium hydroxide. It's a strong base. When it's placed into water, it completely ionized is into an A plus in O. H minus. You can see that there are no blue spheres left. All of them have been converted into these ions. So it dissociates completely. The presence of all of these O. H minus ions, opposites attract O. H minus is attracted to H plus And then we're making nothing. But these ions will make 100% of them. So products are highly favored, they need 0% left of this. On the other side we have an H3 Ammonia, which is a weak acid. I'm a weak base, sorry, weak base. So it can accept H plus and become NH four positive. It gets an H plus from water war donating NH plus two, it becomes a H minus. But you don't make many of these ions. In fact, if you look a vast majority of it is still in the bluish spears which represent ammonia. So we're not making very much of this. So we're making a very low percentage of these products. So the vast majority of it will stay in the NH 34 So it associates partially we have a low affinity for H plus since there is not O H minus being formed. And also because any street doesn't really accept an H plus And we we have a majority of its still in NH three forms. So reactions are highly favored now when it comes to strong acid and strong basis here are some basic ones that you should keep in mind when looking at strong acids and strong bases. So here we have a choice. I HPR HCR Yeah, your group seven a elements, iodine, bromine and chlorine. So if you look on the periodic table you put them next to an h baby coming acid. They represent strong acids. Here we have their oxygen forms. So we have Bureau four which is per bromate. Here, bromate, per chlorate and chlorate when they combined with H plus, they also make strong acids. Then we have sulfuric acid, nitric acid and then the hydro nia. My on rounding it out as our strong acids for strong basis. It's easy to see the pattern here. All of these are group one A metals connected to O H minus. So ally positive without H minus gives me a lie. Ohh okay, positive with O H minus gives me Kluh. So these are all your group won eight medals with an O. H. Here in group two way. It's a little bit trickier. It's not all the medals and group to a, it's just calcium strong team and very um when they combined with O H minus, they give us a strong base. So keep in mind this is a direct list of the strong acids and strong bases that you'll see when you're doing questions on acids and bases. So keep these in mind when looking at any questions dealing with acid or base strength.

