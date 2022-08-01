Acid and Base Strength Concept 1

now recall that strong acids and strong bases are classified as strong electrolytes, while weak acid and weak bases are weak electrolytes. Now, for a strong electrolyte, that means an acid that dissociates Orion eyes is completely in water and donates a proton. When we say proton, I mean H plus ion easily. We're gonna say a weak acid though only partially dissociates and donates a proton less readily and it favors reactivates. So if we take a look here at a strong acid versus a weak acid here we have hydrochloric acid, hydrochloric acid will will basically donate an H plus to water, thereby creating a three plus since HP Hcl is giving away an H plus what's left of it is C L minus. So basically think of this as a reaction. And what you have here on this side is your products, which is made up of H +30 plus ions and cl minus ions realize that this is a complete association of hcl so it'll be 0% left of this and you'll have 100% left of these products. It easily donates NH plus to the water. And it favors this product side because you're making 100% of it. On the other side we have HCM, which is hydro satanic acid, a weak acid. It will also donate an H. Plus to water. So you'll have the formation of some H +30 plus which will result in some CN minus being formed. But a vast majority of it will still be in the original form of H. C. N. So you're gonna stay here. We only associate partially. Only some of the H plus is donated over to the water and it's the reactant of H. C. N. That's greatly favored because even if we look here, you can see a vast majority of it is still in this shading, meaning a vast majority of it is still in the HCM form. So just keep this in mind when comparing my strong acid to a weak acid.

