6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Matrix
6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Matrix
1
concept
Bone Matrix
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Matrix Example 1
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
At her annual checkup, the doctor tells Pilar that she should add leafy greens like spinach and collard greens to her diet to help keep her bones strong. What vitamin or mineral in the vegetables would contribute to bone strength?
A
Iron
B
Calcium
C
Collagen
D
Vitamin D
4
ProblemProblem
If the hydroxyapatites were replaced with more typical gel-like extracellular matrix, how would you expect the bones to be affected?
A
The inorganic matrix would lack the hardness necessary for bones to bear weight.
B
The organic matrix would lack the hardness necessary for bones to bear weight.
C
The inorganic matrix would be unable to provide tensile strength.
D
The organic matrix would be unable to provide tensile strength.