Introduction to the Endocrine System - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Types of Chemical Messengers
Introduction to the Endocrine System Example 1
For a nerve impulse to travel from one neuron to another, the signal must be transmitted across a synapse. At the synapse, the axon releases a neurotransmitter that then diffuses across the synapse and activates receptors on the subsequent dendrite. While this is an example of a nervous signal using a neurotransmitter, the action of neurotransmitter at a synapse is also sometimes considered an example of what other type of signaling?
Endocrine.
Autocrine.
Paracrine.
Intracellular.
Epinephrine (also known as adrenaline) is produced by your adrenal cortex during stressful situations. The adrenal cortex is part of the adrenal gland, located just superior to the kidneys. One of the targets for adrenaline is the heart, where it increases the heart rate. Based on this description, what type of signaling molecule is adrenaline?
Endocrine.
Autocrine.
Paracrine.
Intracellular.
Between the statements below, which one correctly describes a significant difference between how the endocrine and nervous systems function?
Chemical messengers of the endocrine system diffuse across a synapse, while in the nervous system they travel in the blood.
The nervous system is faster acting than the endocrine system.
The endocrine uses both chemical and electrical signals; the nervous system only uses chemical signals.
Signals transmitted by the endocrine system travel shorter spans than those of the nervous system.
Components of the Endocrine System
Introduction to the Endocrine System Example 2
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Target cells can be defined as cells that possess a receptor that binds a particular hormone.
True
False: target cells are cells with a direct cellular connection with a gland.
False: target cells are defined as cells that hormones are chemically attracted to.
False: the target cell produces and releases hormones into the blood.
Ghrelin is a hormone produced in the stomach with target cells in the anterior pituitary. Its release is associated with feelings of hunger, and its release is lowest immediately after eating. Considering this, why do you think the stomach is not usually considered as an organ of the endocrine system?
As described, ghrelin is part of a paracrine and not endocrine signal.
While stomach contributes to endocrine function, the stomach’s primary role is not endocrine signaling.
The stomach is an example of an exocrine gland, not an endocrine gland.
Endocrine glands send signals to target cells, not other endocrine glands.
Which statement below correctly identifies the difference between the endocrine system and other body systems?
The organs of most other systems are typically connected or in close proximity, while the endocrine system is distributed throughout the body.
The organs of other systems are embryologically linked while the endocrine organs develop from separate germ layers.
The organs of other body systems only receive signals from the either the parasympathetic or sympathetic nervous system while the endocrine system receives signals from both.
Organs of the endocrine system are the only organs in the body that produce hormones.
Hormones
Introduction to the Endocrine System Example 3
Insulin operates by activating a receptor on the outside of the target cell. Based on your knowledge of hormone types, do you expect insulin to be an amino acid-based hormone or a steroid hormone, and why?
Amino acid-based because it cannot pass through the cell membrane of the target cell.
Steroid because it cannot pass through the cell membrane of the target cell.
Amino acid-based because it is not water-soluble.
Steroid because it is water-soluble.
Why do steroid hormones use a transport protein?
Transport proteins allow steroid hormones to cross the cell membrane leading to a cellular response.
Transport proteins stabilize the hormones, so they don’t react chemically with the blood.
Transport proteins make steroid hormones temporarily lipid soluble.
Transport proteins make steroid hormones temporarily water soluble.
Do you want more practice?
- The major stimulus for release of parathyroid hormone is a. hormonal, b. humoral, c. neural.
- The use of a chemical messenger to transfer information from cell to cell within a single tissue is referred t...
- Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Which is generally true of hormones? a. Exocrine glands pr...
- Cyclic AMP functions as a second messenger to (a) build proteins and catalyze specific reactions, (b) activ...
- FSH production in males supports (a) the maturation of sperm by stimulating nurse cells, (b) the developmen...
- All of the following are true of the endocrine system, except that it (a) releases chemicals into the bloods...
- Hormones a. are produced by exocrine glands, b. are carried to all parts of the body in blood, c. remain at c...
- What are the four opposing effects of natriuretic peptides and angiotensin II?
- What is the primary difference in the way the nervous and endocrine systems communicate with their target cell...
- How would blocking the activity of phosphodiesterase (PDE) affect a cell that responds to hormonal stimulation...
- List some problems that elderly people might have as a result of decreasing hormone production.
- Which of the following correctly describes the functions of the endocrine system?a. Transport of blood through...
- Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. The major endocrine organs of the body a. tend to be very ...
- Describe the body location of each of the following endocrine organs: anterior pituitary, pineal gland, thymus...
- Name two endocrine-producing glands (or regions) that are important in the stress response, and explain why th...
- A researcher observes that stimulation by a particular hormone induces a marked increase in the activity of G ...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.b...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.e...
- Adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) stimulates the release of (a) thyroid hormones by the hypothalamus, (b) ...
- A cell's hormonal sensitivities are determined by the (a) chemical nature of the hormone, (b) quantity of c...
- Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. In the hormone-signaling pathway represented in the figure,__...
- Explain what mechanism of hormone action is occurring in this image. How does it work? Give an example of a ho...
- What six hormones primarily affect growth?
- Describe the chemical nature of hormones.
- Define hormone.
- Provide one example for each way endocrine glands are stimulated to release their hormones.
- What four conditions cause the release of erythropoietin?
- In what ways can a hormone modify the activities of its target cells?
- Which type of hormone receptor—plasma membrane bound or intracellular—would be expected to provide the most lo...
- In Type 2 diabetes, insulin levels are frequently normal, yet the target cells are less sensitive to the effec...
- Roger has been extremely thirsty. He drinks numerous glasses of water every day and urinates a great deal. Nam...
- Pamela and her teammates are considering taking anabolic steroids (synthetic hormones derived from testosteron...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.a...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.d...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.e...
- Which of the following is not a potential effect that a hormone could have on its target cell?a. Activating ge...
- How does ADH affect the amount of water in the body, and how does it accomplish this? How does this affect the...
- List the target tissues and effects of the following anterior pituitary gland hormones.a. Thyroid-stimulating ...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.a...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.b...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.d...
- Fill in the blanks: A rise in free T3 and T4 would be expected to produce a(n)______ in TRH and TSH secretion....
- Which of the following statements correctly describes the role of parathyroid hormone?a. Parathyroid hormone r...
- Which of the following is not an effect of aldosterone?a. Increased excretion of hydrogen ions from the fluid ...
- Cortisol is:a. a potent inhibitor of the inflammatory response.b. an important part of the stress response.c. ...
- Which of the following hormones is not an integral part of the stress response?a. Epinephrineb. Cortisolc. Ins...
- Explain how insulin and glucagon are antagonists.
- Type 1 diabetes mellitus is characterized by______ , and type 2 diabetes mellitus is characterized by_____.a. ...
- Match the following hormones with their correct descriptions. _____Leptin _____Atrial natriuretic pe...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.a...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.b...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.d...
- Predict the effects of a pancreatic tumor that secretes insulin. How would the effects change if the tumor sec...
- Females with hormone-secreting tumors of the adrenal cortex occasionally develop male secondary sex characteri...
- A new diet guru claims hypersecretion of cortisol is the reason why so many people are obese. He is marketing ...
- Let's say that the dietary supplement in question 2 actually works and successfully blocks cortisol secretion....
- Mr. Montez is a patient with type I diabetes mellitus. He presents with dizziness, rapid breathing, confusion,...
- What has likely happened to the pH of Mr. Montez's blood? What does this mean about the hydrogen ion concentra...
- You have read that aldosterone causes sodium ion retention from the kidneys. How would blocking aldosterone se...