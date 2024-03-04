16. Endocrine System
Hormone Review Table
16. Endocrine System
Hormone Review Table - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Review of Major Hormones
Hormone Review Table Example 1
Which hormone is NOT produced by the gonads?
A
Testosterone.
B
Prolactin.
C
Estrogen.
D
Progesterone.
Which hormone is derived from tryptophan and helps regulate circadian rhythm?
A
Epinephrine.
B
Thyroxine.
C
Melatonin.
D
Growth hormone.
