Introduction to Capillaries
Types of Capillaries
Capillaries Example 1
Which type of capillary is characterized by a discontinuous basement membrane, allowing for the easy passage of larger molecules and cells?
Continuous capillaries.
Fenestrated capillaries.
Sinusoid capillaries.
Muscular capillaries.
General Structure of Capillary Beds
Capillaries Example 2
Which of the following areas of the body has the highest concentration of capillary beds?
Skeletal muscle.
Joints.
Connective tissue.
Cartilage.
Which of the following best describes the microcirculatory flow of blood (microcirculation)?
Terminal Arteriole > Arteriole > Capillary Bed > Postcapillary Venule.
Arteriole > Terminal Arteriole > Capillary Bed > Postcapillary Venule.
Postcapillary Venule > Capillary Bed > Terminal Arteriole > Arteriole.
Capillary Bed > Postcapillary Venule > Arteriole > Terminal Arteriole.
Structure of Mesenteric Capillary Beds
Capillaries Example 3
Which scenario results in constriction of arterioles & precapillary sphincters in mesenteric capillary beds?
Increased metabolic activity in mesenteries.
Decreased pH level near mesenteries.
Low O2 concentration in mesenteries.
A greater need for blood elsewhere in the body.
Which structure regulates blood flow distribution in mesenteric capillary beds & diverts blood from one area to another based on local metabolic needs?
Precapillary sphincters.
Arteriole valves.
Capillary gates.
Venous pumps.
Which of the following correctly describes the flow of blood through a mesenteric capillary bed when the precapillary sphincters are constricted?
Terminal arteriole > metarteriole > capillaries > thoroughfare channel > postcapillary venule.
Terminal arteriole > metarteriole > thoroughfare channel > postcapillary venule.
Terminal arteriole > vascular shunt > capillaries > postcapillary venule.
Terminal arteriole > thoroughfare channel > metarteriole > postcapillary venule.
