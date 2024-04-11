General Blood Vessel Structure - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
General Blood Vessel Structure
General Blood Vessel Structure Example 1
Which of the following statements is true?
The tunica media in veins is thicker than tunica media in arteries.
The tunica intima contains the endothelium, which lines the lumen of all blood vessels.
The walls of all blood vessels always have 3 distinct layers/tunics.
The tunica externa is mostly composed of smooth muscle that can contract, causing vasoconstriction.
Which blood vessel layer contains the greatest proportion of collagen?
Tunica intima.
Tunica media.
Tunica externa.
The elastic laminae.
Which blood vessel tunic has the most active role in controlling blood flow?
Tunica intima, as it is makes direct contact with the blood.
Tunica media, as it contains smooth muscle which causes the vessel’s diameter to change.
Tunica externa, as it dampens the large pressure changes caused by the beating of the heart.
None of the layers play an active role in controlling blood flow.