Function of Hemoglobin
Erythrocytes: Hemoglobin Example 1
Why is it important for erythrocytes to have a high surface area to volume ratio?
Increased cell flexibility.
Allows for more efficient gas exchange.
Allows each RBC to carry more hemoglobin.
Allows RBCs to ft through small gaps.
Structure of Hemoglobin
Erythrocytes: Hemoglobin Example 2
How many heme groups are required to synthesize 4 hemoglobin molecules?
4
8
16
32
Cynthia lives in Miami, a city at low altitude. She goes on a month-long trip to the Andes Mountain range (at high altitude) where the air pressure is lower and therefore there is less oxygen in each breath she takes. Upon returning to Miami, how might a sample of her blood differ from a sample taken before she left for her trip?
Each of her blood cells would carry fewer hemoglobin molecules.
Each of her hemoglobin molecules would carry 5-6 oxygen molecules.
Her hematocrit will have increased (more erythrocytes per μL).
There would likely be no change.
Anemia is a blood disorder where the O2-carrying capacity of blood is too low to support the body's tissues. Which of the following is not a possible cause of anemia?
Iron deficiency.
Blood loss.
Deformed hemoglobin.
Excess erythrocytes.