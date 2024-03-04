Intracellular Receptors and Direct Gene Action - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Actions of Steroid Hormones
Intracellular Receptors and Direct Gene Action Example 1
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Steroid hormones are the only hormones that interact with the DNA via a receptor-hormone complex.
True.
False; all hormones can interact with DNA via a receptor-hormone complex; it depends on what type of receptor is used at the target cell.
False; thyroid hormone is an amino-acid based hormone that interacts with DNA via a receptor hormone complex.
False; most peptide hormones interact with the DNA via a receptor complex, while most steroid hormones use second messenger systems.
Which pair of terms below correctly matches the molecule with the pathway?
Intracellular reception: receptor-hormone complex.
Second messenger system: G protein.
Intracellular reception: adenylate cyclase.
A & B are both correct.