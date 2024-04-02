19. Blood Vessels
19. Blood Vessels
1
concept
2
example
Types of Blood Vessels Example 1
3
ProblemProblem
Which of the following is the route that blood takes as it circulates through the body?
A
Heart → arteries → arterioles → capillaries → venules → veins → heart.
B
Heart → veins → venules → capillaries → arterioles → arteries → heart.
C
Heart → arterioles → arteries → capillaries → veins → venules → heart.
D
Heart → arteries → veins → capillaries → arterioles → venules → heart.
