Gross Anatomy of Bone: Periosteum and Endosteum
Periosteum and Endosteum
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Periosteum and Endosteum Example 1
True or False; if false, select the answer that best corrects the statement.
Endosteum is most similar to the fibrous layer of the periosteum.
True, endosteum and fibrous layer have the same composition.
False, the endosteum is most similar to the osteogenic layer of the periosteum.
False, the endosteum contains thicker and more numerous collagen fibers than the fibrous layer.
False, the endosteum is connective tissue while the periosteum is cartilage.
True or False; if false, select the answer that best corrects the statement.
A function of the fibrous layer of the periosteum is to house osteogenic cells.
True, the osteogenic cells reside in the fibrous layer of the periosteum.
False, a function of the fibrous layer is to provide attachment sites for ligaments.
False, a function of the fibrous layer is to provide a site for hematopoiesis.
False, a function of the fibrous layer is to house osteocytes.
- Wolff's law is concerned with a. calcium homeostasis of the blood b. the shape of a bone being determined by ...
- Osteocytes residing in lacunae of osteons of healthy compact bone are located quite a distance from the blood ...
- Yolanda is asked to review a bone slide that her professor has set up under the microscope. She sees concentri...