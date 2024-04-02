19. Blood Vessels
Introduction to Blood Vessels
19. Blood Vessels
Introduction to Blood Vessels
Blood Vessels
Introduction to Blood Vessels Example 1
Which of the following statements about blood vessels is false?
Blood vessels make up an expansive network that branches off at many points.
Blood vessels are always rigid in order to maintain blood pressure.
New blood vessels can form in adults via angiogenesis.
Blood would not flow through blood vessels without the activity of the heart.
Map of the Lesson on Blood Vessels
