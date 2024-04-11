19. Blood Vessels
Anastomoses
Anastomoses - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
1
concept
Anastomoses Form Collateral Channels
Video duration:7m
2
example
Anastomoses Example 1
Video duration:2m
3
ProblemProblem
What is the primary function of anastomoses in blood vessels?
A
Remove impurities from blood.
B
Regulate oxygen levels in the blood.
C
Control blood temperature.
D
Help provide alternate routes for blood flow.
4
concept
Types of Anastomoses
Video duration:6m
5
example
Anastomoses Example 2
Video duration:2m
6
ProblemProblem
Which of the following is a reason that the retina, kidney, & spleen may be more susceptible to cell death than other organs?
A
Arteries that supply these organs do not have many anastomoses.
B
Veins that carry blood away from these organs do not have many anastomoses.
C
There are very few arteriovenous anastomoses near these organs.
D
They have many capillary beds.
