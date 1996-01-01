3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to the Cell Cycle
Problem 3.20a
Match the following terms with the correct definitions.
____G1
____Metaphase
____S phase
____Cytokinesis
____Telophase
____M phase
____G2
____Anaphase
a. Division of the cytoplasm
b. Second growth stage of the cell cycle
c. Stage of the cell cycle in which the cell divides
d. Stage of mitosis in which the sister chromatids line up on the cell's equator
e. Stage of the cell cycle in which DNA is replicated
f. Stage of mitosis in which the chromosomes move to opposite poles of the cell
g. Initial growth phase of the cell cycle
h. Stage of mitosis in which the nuclear envelopes reassemble
