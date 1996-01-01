Match the following terms with the correct definitions.





____G1

____Metaphase

____S phase

____Cytokinesis

____Telophase

____M phase

____G2

____Anaphase





a. Division of the cytoplasm

b. Second growth stage of the cell cycle

c. Stage of the cell cycle in which the cell divides

d. Stage of mitosis in which the sister chromatids line up on the cell's equator

e. Stage of the cell cycle in which DNA is replicated

f. Stage of mitosis in which the chromosomes move to opposite poles of the cell

g. Initial growth phase of the cell cycle

h. Stage of mitosis in which the nuclear envelopes reassemble