Number the sequence of events in the hormonal regulation of male reproduction, placing a 1 by the first event, a 2 by the second, and so forth





.________ Luteinizing hormone (LH) stimulates interstitial cells to produce testosterone and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) stimulates sustentacular cells to secrete inhibin and androgen-binding protein, which keeps some of the testosterone near the spermatogenic cells.

________Testosterone and inhibin both exert negative feedback controls on the hypothalamus and anterior pituitary.

________ Androgen-binding protein binds testosterone.

________Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) stimulates the anterior pituitary to secrete FSH and LH.

________The hypothalamus releases GnRH.