22. Respiratory System
Disease
Problem 21.20a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following statements is false?
a. COPD has three subclasses: emphysema, small airway disease, and chronic bronchitis.
b. An obstructive disease pattern is characterized by increased airway resistance, which makes expiration difficult.
c. Asthma is characterized by bronchoconstriction, airway inflammation, and excessive mucus secretion.
d. Research has demonstrated that cigarette smoking only marginally increases the risk of lung cancer.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
12
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice