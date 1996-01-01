Cytokinesis usually follows mitosis. If a cell completed mitosis but not cytokinesis, the result would be:

a) A cell with a single large nucleus.

b) A cell with high concentrations of actin and myosin.

c) A cell with two abnormally small nuclei.

d) A cell with two completely identical nuclei.

e) A cell with two non-identical nuclei with half the amount of DNA.