3. Energy & Cell Processes
Review of the Cell Cycle
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Cytokinesis usually follows mitosis. If a cell completed mitosis but not cytokinesis, the result would be:
a) A cell with a single large nucleus.
b) A cell with high concentrations of actin and myosin.
c) A cell with two abnormally small nuclei.
d) A cell with two completely identical nuclei.
e) A cell with two non-identical nuclei with half the amount of DNA.
A
A cell with a single large nucleus.
B
A cell with high concentrations of actin and myosin.
C
A cell with two abnormally small nuclei.
D
A cell with two completely identical nuclei.
E
A cell with two non-identical nuclei with half the amount of DNA.
1185
Watch next
Master Memorizing the Steps of the Cell Cycle with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning