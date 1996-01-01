2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent
Sucrose has a molecular mass of 342 daltons. To make a 2-molar (2 M) solution of sucrose, __________.
A
stir 342 g of sucrose in water to dissolve the sugar, and then add enough water to bring the total volume of the solution to 1 L
B
stir 684 g of sucrose in water to dissolve the sugar, and then add enough water to bring the total volume of the solution up to 2 L
C
stir 684 g of sucrose in water to dissolve the sugar, and then add enough water to bring the total volume of the solution up to 0.5 L
D
stir 342 g of sucrose in water to dissolve the sugar, and then add enough water to bring the total volume of the solution up to 0.5 L
