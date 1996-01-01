Number the following steps of protein synthesis in the order in which they occur, starting with 1 and ending with 9.





a._____The stop codon is reached, and the polypeptide is released.

b. _____The small ribosomal subunit finds the start codon, and the large ribosomal subunit joins.

c. _____The end of the gene is reached, and the pre-mRNA is released and then edited.

d. _____The transcription factor binds the promoter.

e. _____The protein is folded and modified to become functional.

f. _____ RNA polymerase builds the mRNA transcript.

g. _____mRNA and initiator tRNA bind the small ribosomal subunit.

h. _____ New tRNAs are brought into the A site successively, and the peptide chain of the tRNA in the P site is joined to the amino acid of the tRNA in the A site.

i. ______mRNA exits the nucleus via a nuclear pore.