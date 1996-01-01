27. Reproductive System
Male Reproductive Physiology
Problem 25
Mr. Scanlon, a 76-year-old man, is interested in a much younger woman. Concerned because of his age, he asks his urologist if he will be able to father a child. What questions would a physician ask of this man, and what diagnostic tests might be ordered?
