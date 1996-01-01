28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Embryonic Development
Problem 27.7a
Match the extraembryonic membrane with the correct statement:
________Amnion
________Yolk sac
________Allantois
________Chorion
a. Forms part of the digestive tract and is the first extraembryonic membrane to form
b. Forms the base for the umbilical cord and later becomes part of the urinary bladder
c. Encloses the conceptus and secretes fluid to fill the sac
d. Forms outgrowths that blend with the stratum functionalis layer of the uterus
