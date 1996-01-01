Match the extraembryonic membrane with the correct statement:





________Amnion

________Yolk sac

________Allantois

________Chorion





a. Forms part of the digestive tract and is the first extraembryonic membrane to form

b. Forms the base for the umbilical cord and later becomes part of the urinary bladder

c. Encloses the conceptus and secretes fluid to fill the sac

d. Forms outgrowths that blend with the stratum functionalis layer of the uterus