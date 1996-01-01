27. Reproductive System
Male Reproductive Physiology
Problem 26.2a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A professional male athlete has been taking a synthetic testosterone supplement for several months. He and his wife have been trying to have a baby, with no success, and have decided to begin treatment for infertility. Before testing the man's sperm count, the doctor discovers that the man's LH level is very low. Why do you think his LH level is low? Would the low LH level affect sperm production?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
12
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice