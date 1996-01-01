3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to the Cell Cycle
Problem 3.19b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mark the following statements about the cell cycle as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
b. During metaphase, the sister chromatids are pulled apart and the chromosomes move to the opposite poles of the cell.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
10
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to the Cell Cycle with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos