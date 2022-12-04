3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Metabolism
0:45 minutes
Problem 3
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following metabolic processes can occur without a net influx of energy from some other process? a. ⓅADP+Ⓟi→ATP+H2O b. C6H12O6+6 O2→6 CO2+6 H2O c. 6 CO2+6 H2O→C6H12O6+6 O2 d. Amino acids → Protein
Verified Solution
45s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
614
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Metabolism with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice