3. Energy & Cell Processes
Post-Translational Modification
Problem 3.15d
Textbook Question
Each of the following statements about protein synthesis is false. Correct each to make a true statement.
d. Proteins destined for secretion from the cell enter the nucleus after translation, to be folded and modified.
